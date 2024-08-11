Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $858,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Trading Down 0.1 %

CTLT stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Stories

