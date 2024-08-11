Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,251,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,627,000 after purchasing an additional 163,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sonos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,963,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,790,000 after purchasing an additional 221,875 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 10.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,890,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,098,000 after purchasing an additional 266,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after buying an additional 83,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $351,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,698.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $351,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,698.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $665,271.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,857 shares of company stock worth $1,597,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Sonos Trading Up 1.4 %

SONO stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $397.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.23 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Further Reading

