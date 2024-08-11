Comerica Bank Purchases 14,879 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 11,187.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Security National Bank purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 43.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Price Performance

MGE Energy stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

