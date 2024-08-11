Comerica Bank Purchases 316 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,734.4% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 354,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after acquiring an additional 335,528 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,272,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,685,000. CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth $4,487,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 699.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 43,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

QQQE opened at $84.85 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $70.18 and a 52-week high of $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average is $87.49.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.