Comerica Bank Purchases 3,222 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,140 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at $10,206,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sylvamo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Sylvamo Price Performance

SLVM stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

