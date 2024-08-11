Comerica Bank Purchases 460 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,571,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,051,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,386,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $59.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $412.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $64.79.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

