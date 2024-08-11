Comerica Bank Purchases 8,308 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 100.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6,229.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 506,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,808,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after purchasing an additional 233,546 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,460,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,330,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,003,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $77.55 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

