Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $16.75 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

CVBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $50,751.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,156 shares in the company, valued at $225,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $50,751.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,156 shares in the company, valued at $225,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

