Comerica Bank Sells 1,240 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Century Communities by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Century Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $107.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

