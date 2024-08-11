Comerica Bank Sells 14,820 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 325.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 486,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 84,766 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 291,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBLU. TD Cowen boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

