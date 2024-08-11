Comerica Bank Sells 1,795 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $666,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,751,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 8,890 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $666,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,751,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 16,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,209,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,474 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen raised their target price on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.96. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $867.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

