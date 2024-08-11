Comerica Bank Sells 1,941 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after buying an additional 106,219 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $3,390,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Price Performance

Shares of Brady stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Brady’s payout ratio is 23.98%.

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.