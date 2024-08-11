Comerica Bank Sells 2,485 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,937,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $23,073,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 108.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,335 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.43 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on RadNet from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,379 shares in the company, valued at $758,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,249,205 shares in the company, valued at $76,501,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,730 shares of company stock worth $6,121,516 in the last three months. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

