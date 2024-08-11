Comerica Bank Sells 2,744 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Griffon by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Griffon by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Trading Up 1.3 %

GFF opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

