Comerica Bank Sells 32,232 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 32,232 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 26,563.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Insider Activity

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

