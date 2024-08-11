Comerica Bank Sells 35,687 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,687 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 93,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter.

HYD stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

