Comerica Bank Sells 417 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GCOW. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

