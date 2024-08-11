Comerica Bank Sells 4,235 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,788,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 56.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,891,000 after buying an additional 477,167 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,724.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 276,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,381,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

PPBI stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,015.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

