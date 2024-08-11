Comerica Bank Sells 563 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 812,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,021,000 after buying an additional 565,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,369,000 after buying an additional 282,210 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,302,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,855,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.62.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

