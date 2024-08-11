Comerica Bank Sells 5,996 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,864,000 after buying an additional 115,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after buying an additional 115,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,960,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 313,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 297,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOPE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In related news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.