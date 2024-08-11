Comerica Bank Sells 612 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 13,325.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.89. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,799,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,282,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,607,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

