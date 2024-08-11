Comerica Bank Sells 8,528 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,628 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUN. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $53,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $17.89 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $464,857.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $464,857.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,873 shares of company stock worth $4,171,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

