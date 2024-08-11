Comerica Bank Sells 9,231 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Five9
In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $2,418,755 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Five9 Stock Down 26.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $92.40.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Five9 Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
