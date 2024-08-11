Comerica Bank Sells 9,231 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $2,418,755 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Baird R W downgraded shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Five9

Five9 Stock Down 26.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.