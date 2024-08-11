Comerica Bank Trims Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,042 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,534 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,288,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 493,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 298,880 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,018,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.9% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 954,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,801,000 after buying an additional 219,940 shares during the last quarter.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.28.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
