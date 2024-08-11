Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 38.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cable One by 880.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 75,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cable One by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $533.33.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of CABO opened at $390.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.86. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.68 and a twelve month high of $688.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $394.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.64 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

