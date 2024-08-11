Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,097 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,663 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,684 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 326.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after buying an additional 705,237 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after buying an additional 264,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $21,238,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 592,404 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 62,598 shares during the period.

Shares of FL opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

