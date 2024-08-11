Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.66

Shares of Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.66 and traded as low as $13.55. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 2,425 shares traded.

Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

Community Investors Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

