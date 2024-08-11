Connor Kevin J. O Sells 3,846 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $207,068.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,436,621 shares in the company, valued at $77,347,674.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PCOR stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.55. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1,055.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

