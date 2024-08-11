Connor Kevin J. O Sells 3,846 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $206,337.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,444,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,487,392.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

