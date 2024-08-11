Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $310.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPAY. Wolfe Research cut shares of Corpay from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $330.33.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $284.04 on Thursday. Corpay has a 1 year low of $220.39 and a 1 year high of $319.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. Corpay’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,279,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

