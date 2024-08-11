Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTRA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,458 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,112,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,967,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,498,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

