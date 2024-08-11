Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVO. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Coveo Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.94.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

CVO stock opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.79. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of C$5.73 and a 12-month high of C$12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$315.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of C$44.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.