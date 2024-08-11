Craig Hallum Cuts eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $5.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
EHTH stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,943. eHealth has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $129.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44.
In other eHealth news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 907,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,051.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 907,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,051.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Stelben bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 515,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,750.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 80,365 shares of company stock valued at $329,404. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.
