Craig Hallum Cuts EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Price Target to $1.00

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Capmk lowered shares of EMCORE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

EMCORE Trading Up 0.8 %

EMKR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 140,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 68.57% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EMCORE stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.48% of EMCORE worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

