Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Given New $6.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $5.75 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Crexendo Stock Performance
Crexendo stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 199,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. Crexendo has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $116.42 million, a PE ratio of 87.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
Insider Activity at Crexendo
In related news, insider Anand Buch sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $36,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,342.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,280. Corporate insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo
Crexendo Company Profile
Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.
