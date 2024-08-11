Critical Review: Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) versus Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities -4.31% -2.74% -1.09% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $45.17 million 1.01 -$2.94 million ($0.21) -20.81 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Creative Realities and Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Creative Realities.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Creative Realities and Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 1 0 3.00 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Creative Realities currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Creative Realities beats Technology Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides hardware system design/engineering, hardware installation, content development, content scheduling, post-deployment network and field support, and media sales, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, retail, digital out of home comprising advertising networks and retail media networks, foodservice/quick-serve restaurants, financial services, gaming, and sports and entertainment venues. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

