Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Lowered to $7.00 at UBS Group

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Cryoport from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cryoport from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. 902,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,132. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.25). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cryoport news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $33,502.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,497.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,715 shares of company stock worth $188,224. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cryoport by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,659,000 after buying an additional 807,340 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cryoport by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,905,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Cryoport by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 50,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

