CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 1,694.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $2,133,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CSW Industrials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $257,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,028.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $304.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.27 and a 12 month high of $327.04.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

