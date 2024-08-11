Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02), reports.

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullinan Therapeutics

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $130,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $182,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 73.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

