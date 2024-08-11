Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Cymat Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89. The stock has a market cap of C$8.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.73.

About Cymat Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cymat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cymat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.