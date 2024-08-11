Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $413,075.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $413,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $76,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $755,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,332 shares of company stock worth $8,177,236 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CYTK

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.