DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.43, reports. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 282.38%.

DarioHealth Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DarioHealth stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of DarioHealth as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

