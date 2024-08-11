Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Lifted to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,515,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 857,306 shares of company stock worth $101,950,263. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

