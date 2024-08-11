David M. Sheffield Sells 1,651 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $102.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Global Payments from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $1,730,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,591,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Global Payments by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,957,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,307,000 after purchasing an additional 193,137 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Global Payments by 19.5% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 54.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 669,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,761,000 after purchasing an additional 236,076 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

