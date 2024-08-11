DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $139.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DVA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $140.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 70.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in DaVita by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

