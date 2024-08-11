Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Definitive Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,609,000 after acquiring an additional 254,726 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,521,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,880,000 after acquiring an additional 595,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

