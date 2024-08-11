Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek Logistics Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DKL

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $53.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.12.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $264.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.17 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4,182.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 496,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 484,571 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.