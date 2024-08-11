Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.6% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 48,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,999 shares of company stock valued at $35,964,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.
Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
