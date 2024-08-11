Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.55

Shares of Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 4.29 ($0.05), with a volume of 4804615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Monday, July 15th.
In related news, insider Nigel Rudd acquired 1,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of £3,100 ($3,961.66). 25.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.
