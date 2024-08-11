Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target to $13.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of EVCM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 172,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.88 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $147,340.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $46,553.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,305,612 shares in the company, valued at $23,425,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $147,340.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,559 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,299 shares of company stock valued at $738,573. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EverCommerce by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 95,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EverCommerce by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in EverCommerce by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

